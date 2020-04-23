Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] moved up 2.32: Why It’s Important

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ: DYNT] traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 2.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.74. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1983561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynatronics Corporation stands at 16.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.95%.

The market cap for DYNT stock reached $7.55 million, with 10.18 million shares outstanding and 7.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, DYNT reached a trading volume of 1983561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYNT shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Dynatronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatronics Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DYNT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has DYNT stock performed recently?

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, DYNT shares dropped by -33.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0907, while it was recorded at 0.7438 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0866 for the last 200 days.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.79 and a Gross Margin at +30.65. Dynatronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for DYNT is now -1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.39. Additionally, DYNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] managed to generate an average of -$3,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Dynatronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatronics Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DYNT.

Insider trade positions for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.10% of DYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYNT stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 258,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 126,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in DYNT stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $51000.0 in DYNT stock with ownership of nearly -60.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT] by around 287,068 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 693,416 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 352,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYNT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,411 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 570,325 shares during the same period.