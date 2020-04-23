Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] is -61.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN] closed the trading session at $31.90 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.27, while the highest price level was $33.49. The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.81 percent and weekly performance of 3.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 918.97K shares, DIN reached to a volume of 1287638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIN shares is $96.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dine Brands Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Dine Brands Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on DIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dine Brands Global Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DIN stock trade performance evaluation

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, DIN shares gained by 68.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.06, while it was recorded at 31.47 for the last single week of trading, and 73.28 for the last 200 days.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.89 and a Gross Margin at +40.77. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.08.

Return on Total Capital for DIN is now 14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.42. Additionally, DIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] managed to generate an average of $28,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Dine Brands Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dine Brands Global Inc. posted 1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dine Brands Global Inc. go to 9.43%.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $563 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,473,956, which is approximately -1.525% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,112,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.21 million in DIN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $64.88 million in DIN stock with ownership of nearly 13.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dine Brands Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE:DIN] by around 1,185,269 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 1,504,545 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 15,020,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,710,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,778 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 420,892 shares during the same period.