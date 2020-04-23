Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL] Stock trading around $13.98 per share: What’s Next?

Delek Logistics Partners LP [NYSE: DKL] surged by $5.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.45 during the day while it closed the day at $13.98. Delek Logistics Partners LP stock has also gained 47.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKL stock has declined by -56.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.44% and lost -56.26% year-on date.

The market cap for DKL stock reached $362.92 million, with 25.96 million shares outstanding and 3.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 143.31K shares, DKL reached a trading volume of 3683516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKL shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Delek Logistics Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Delek Logistics Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on DKL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek Logistics Partners LP is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DKL stock trade performance evaluation

Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.62. With this latest performance, DKL shares gained by 102.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.29, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 27.55 for the last 200 days.

Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.29 and a Gross Margin at +25.28. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for DKL is now 20.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.09. Additionally, DKL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Delek Logistics Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delek Logistics Partners LP posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delek Logistics Partners LP go to 1.87%.

Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 24.40% of DKL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKL stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 1,760,250, which is approximately 3.477% of the company’s market cap and around 86.51% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 658,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.8 million in DKL stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $5.13 million in DKL stock with ownership of nearly -19.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek Logistics Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Delek Logistics Partners LP [NYSE:DKL] by around 331,059 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 306,922 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,787,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,425,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,588 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 85,000 shares during the same period.