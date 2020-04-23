Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Revenue clocked in at $362.80 million, up 6.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.29. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1853885 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datadog Inc. stands at 5.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.62%.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $11.70 billion, with 290.33 million shares outstanding and 62.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 1853885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $47.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $45 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 54 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 1073.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.26% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.55, while it was recorded at 40.26 for the last single week of trading.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.55 and a Gross Margin at +75.48. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.61.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$11,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $2,207 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,901,048, which is approximately -8.527% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,555,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.22 million in DDOG stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD, currently with $165.91 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 30,633,638 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 33,564,467 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,029,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,168,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,621,871 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,836,115 shares during the same period.