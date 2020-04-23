Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Is Currently 2.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] jumped around 1.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $52.26 at the close of the session, up 2.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is now -15.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTSH Stock saw the intraday high of $52.59 and lowest of $51.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.50, which means current price is +30.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 3554175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $59.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 25.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.96, while it was recorded at 52.21 for the last single week of trading, and 60.63 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.89 and a Gross Margin at +33.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 21.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.52. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 7.96%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $25,700 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,881,436, which is approximately 1.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,816,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 2.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

388 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 32,134,819 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 38,479,056 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 433,415,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,028,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,467,826 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,270,921 shares during the same period.