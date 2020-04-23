Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG] is 5.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [NYSE: CMG] traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 12.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $882.26. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2341821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stands at 4.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.72%.

The market cap for CMG stock reached $24.50 billion, with 27.77 million shares outstanding and 27.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 778.58K shares, CMG reached a trading volume of 2341821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMG shares is $822.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $720 to $800. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $903, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMG stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CMG shares from 980 to 860.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is set at 58.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CMG stock performed recently?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.56. With this latest performance, CMG shares gained by 49.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 734.16, while it was recorded at 816.94 for the last single week of trading, and 794.27 for the last 200 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.72 and a Gross Margin at +16.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for CMG is now 16.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.58. Additionally, CMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG] managed to generate an average of $4,219 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. posted 3.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.76/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. go to 18.78%.

Insider trade positions for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]

There are presently around $19,863 million, or 91.60% of CMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,959,109, which is approximately -0.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,763,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in CMG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.38 billion in CMG stock with ownership of nearly -0.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [NYSE:CMG] by around 1,703,769 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 2,749,304 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 20,795,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,248,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMG stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 494,630 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 704,367 shares during the same period.