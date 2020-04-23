CFRA slashes price target on Intuit Inc. [INTU] – find out why.

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] jumped around 14.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $263.85 at the close of the session, up 5.90%. Intuit Inc. stock is now 0.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTU Stock saw the intraday high of $265.91 and lowest of $252.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 306.89, which means current price is +40.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, INTU reached a trading volume of 1227064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuit Inc. [INTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $277.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $320, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 15.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 39.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has INTU stock performed recently?

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, INTU shares gained by 35.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.91, while it was recorded at 259.96 for the last single week of trading, and 267.44 for the last 200 days.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +82.71. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 53.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.63. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $165,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Intuit Inc. [INTU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuit Inc. posted 5.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 11.11%.

Insider trade positions for Intuit Inc. [INTU]

There are presently around $56,719 million, or 89.70% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,092,025, which is approximately 3.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,282,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 billion in INTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.03 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 1.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 16,080,478 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 15,756,629 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 195,812,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,649,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,843 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,324,008 shares during the same period.