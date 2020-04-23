CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $17

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.02%. Over the last 12 months, CNP stock dropped by -47.13%. The one-year CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.44. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.18 billion, with 505.16 million shares outstanding and 501.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.23M shares, CNP stock reached a trading volume of 5927078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $19.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 33.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.79, while it was recorded at 15.95 for the last single week of trading, and 25.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.78. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.54. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $55,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CNP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -2.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,695 million, or 88.40% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,618,764, which is approximately 1.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,915,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $665.62 million in CNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $444.75 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 5.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

266 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 65,622,734 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 45,390,814 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 320,657,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,670,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,533,670 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 12,932,586 shares during the same period.