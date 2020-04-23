Friday, April 24, 2020
CarMax Inc. [KMX] Stock trading around $64.91 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $65.545 during the day while it closed the day at $64.91. CarMax Inc. stock has also gained 5.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMX stock has declined by -33.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.40% and lost -25.96% year-on date.

The market cap for KMX stock reached $11.04 billion, with 170.01 million shares outstanding and 162.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 2430416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $81.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on KMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 5.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, KMX shares gained by 36.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.11, while it was recorded at 63.47 for the last single week of trading, and 86.09 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +13.40. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now 2.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.53. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 122.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CarMax Inc. posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 11.45%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,585 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,163,924, which is approximately -0.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 10,848,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $689.77 million in KMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $682.01 million in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -0.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 9,020,608 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 10,343,076 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 147,119,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,482,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,243,565 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,203,578 shares during the same period.

