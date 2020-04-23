Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] Is Currently 1.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [NYSE: CMO] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.84 at the close of the session, up 1.26%. Capstead Mortgage Corporation stock is now -38.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.86 and lowest of $4.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.25, which means current price is +145.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, CMO reached a trading volume of 1378529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMO shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Capstead Mortgage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capstead Mortgage Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.94.

How has CMO stock performed recently?

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, CMO shares gained by 59.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 7.37 for the last 200 days.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.29 and a Gross Margin at +99.95. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.33.

Return on Total Capital for CMO is now -0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 966.14. Additionally, CMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] managed to generate an average of -$2,531,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings analysis for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capstead Mortgage Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capstead Mortgage Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]

There are presently around $385 million, or 84.20% of CMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,484,863, which is approximately 2.226% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,621,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.99 million in CMO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $36.04 million in CMO stock with ownership of nearly 11.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capstead Mortgage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Capstead Mortgage Corporation [NYSE:CMO] by around 6,013,638 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 6,012,815 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 68,614,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,640,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,204,151 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,731 shares during the same period.