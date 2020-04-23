Callaway Golf Company [ELY] moved down -2.59: Why It’s Important

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] loss -2.59% or -0.27 points to close at $10.16 with a heavy trading volume of 1746268 shares. It opened the trading session at $10.73, the shares rose to $10.83 and dropped to $10.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ELY points out that the company has recorded -51.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -113.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, ELY reached to a volume of 1746268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Callaway Golf Company [ELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $16.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $26, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on ELY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELY in the course of the last twelve months was 34.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ELY stock

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.75. With this latest performance, ELY shares gained by 41.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.90, while it was recorded at 10.56 for the last single week of trading, and 18.06 for the last 200 days.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.60 and a Gross Margin at +45.05. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for ELY is now 12.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, ELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] managed to generate an average of $18,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callaway Golf Company posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 30.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

There are presently around $955 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,148,621, which is approximately 1.456% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANA PARTNERS LLC, holding 7,855,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.94 million in ELY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $81.7 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly 0.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 6,280,878 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 9,875,897 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 75,361,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,518,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,148,021 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,236,817 shares during the same period.