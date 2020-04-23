BofA/Merrill lifts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [NASDAQ: CBRL] gained 10.14% on the last trading session, reaching $90.40 price per share at the time. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. represents 24.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.19 billion with the latest information. CBRL stock price has been found in the range of $84.04 to $91.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 678.20K shares, CBRL reached a trading volume of 1426466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRL shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is set at 9.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRL in the course of the last twelve months was 64.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CBRL stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, CBRL shares gained by 12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.24, while it was recorded at 87.61 for the last single week of trading, and 148.71 for the last 200 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.21 and a Gross Margin at +14.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.27.

Return on Total Capital for CBRL is now 28.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.15. Additionally, CBRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] managed to generate an average of $3,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 118.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. go to 0.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]

There are presently around $1,690 million, or 87.60% of CBRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBRL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,866,235, which is approximately 11.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,538,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.33 million in CBRL stocks shares; and BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP., currently with $164.16 million in CBRL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [NASDAQ:CBRL] by around 1,995,256 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 1,991,593 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 16,608,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,595,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBRL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 344,956 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 367,301 shares during the same period.