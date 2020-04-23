BofA/Merrill Downgrade WPP plc [WPP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

WPP plc [NYSE: WPP] jumped around 1.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.41 at the close of the session, up 4.02%. WPP plc stock is now -52.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WPP Stock saw the intraday high of $33.64 and lowest of $32.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.80, which means current price is +22.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 346.20K shares, WPP reached a trading volume of 2324155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WPP plc [WPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPP shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPP stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for WPP plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2019, representing the official price target for WPP plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WPP plc is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

How has WPP stock performed recently?

WPP plc [WPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, WPP shares gained by 17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for WPP plc [WPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.72, while it was recorded at 33.35 for the last single week of trading, and 57.20 for the last 200 days.

WPP plc [WPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WPP plc [WPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.07 and a Gross Margin at +18.20. WPP plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Total Capital for WPP is now 9.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WPP plc [WPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.72. Additionally, WPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Earnings analysis for WPP plc [WPP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPP plc go to -3.70%.

Insider trade positions for WPP plc [WPP]

There are presently around $348 million, or 4.80% of WPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPP stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 981,565, which is approximately -3.873% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC, holding 743,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.88 million in WPP stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $22.32 million in WPP stock with ownership of nearly 5.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WPP plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in WPP plc [NYSE:WPP] by around 925,817 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 990,213 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 8,909,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,825,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,779 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 356,701 shares during the same period.