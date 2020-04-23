Berenberg lifts PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] price surged by 2.34 percent to reach at $2.06. A sum of 1284887 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. PPG Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $90.80 and dropped to a low of $89.06 until finishing in the latest session at $90.07.

The one-year PPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.5. The average equity rating for PPG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPG shares is $109.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for PPG Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PPG Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on PPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPG Industries Inc. is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PPG Stock Performance Analysis:

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, PPG shares gained by 24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.41, while it was recorded at 90.28 for the last single week of trading, and 115.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPG Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.99. PPG Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Total Capital for PPG is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.60. Additionally, PPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] managed to generate an average of $26,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.PPG Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPG Industries Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG Industries Inc. go to 7.21%.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,268 million, or 79.70% of PPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPG stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 22,245,628, which is approximately -1.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,215,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in PPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.47 billion in PPG stock with ownership of nearly 8.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPG Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG] by around 15,220,146 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 13,425,018 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 156,199,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,844,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPG stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,370,460 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,661,015 shares during the same period.