Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] Stock trading around $266.76 per share: What’s Next?

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] closed the trading session at $266.76 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $257.99, while the highest price level was $267.90. The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.92 percent and weekly performance of 5.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, BDX reached to a volume of 1999293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $266.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Becton Dickinson and Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson and Company is set at 11.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BDX stock trade performance evaluation

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, BDX shares gained by 32.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.04, while it was recorded at 261.94 for the last single week of trading, and 253.45 for the last 200 days.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.74 and a Gross Margin at +47.94. Becton Dickinson and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.14.

Return on Total Capital for BDX is now 6.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.98. Additionally, BDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] managed to generate an average of $17,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Becton Dickinson and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Becton Dickinson and Company posted 2.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson and Company go to 7.90%.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59,469 million, or 89.10% of BDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,717,841, which is approximately -13.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,540,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 billion in BDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.88 billion in BDX stock with ownership of nearly -7.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Becton Dickinson and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 663 institutional holders increased their position in Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX] by around 13,798,225 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 13,320,263 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 204,730,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,849,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDX stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,489,637 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,317,761 shares during the same period.