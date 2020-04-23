Barclays lifts FTS International Inc. [FTSI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FTS International Inc. [NYSE: FTSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.73%. Over the last 12 months, FTSI stock dropped by -98.22%. The average equity rating for FTSI stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.83 million, with 113.49 million shares outstanding and 59.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, FTSI stock reached a trading volume of 4452677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FTS International Inc. [FTSI]:

Barclays have made an estimate for FTS International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for FTS International Inc. stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FTSI shares from 3 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTS International Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTSI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

FTSI Stock Performance Analysis:

FTS International Inc. [FTSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, FTSI shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for FTS International Inc. [FTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5247, while it was recorded at 0.2081 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6841 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FTS International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTS International Inc. [FTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.32 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. FTS International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.39.

Return on Total Capital for FTSI is now -7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTS International Inc. [FTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,286.74. Additionally, FTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,248.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTS International Inc. [FTSI] managed to generate an average of -$58,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.FTS International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

FTSI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FTS International Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTSI.

FTS International Inc. [FTSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 72.20% of FTSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTSI stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 41,617,144, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; KOREA INVESTMENT CORP, holding 3,609,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $740000.0 in FTSI stocks shares; and Q GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $538000.0 in FTSI stock with ownership of nearly 19.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FTS International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in FTS International Inc. [NYSE:FTSI] by around 3,517,050 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 7,375,153 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 54,186,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,078,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTSI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 760,795 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,856,180 shares during the same period.