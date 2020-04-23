Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] Stock trading around $10.47 per share: What’s Next?

Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE: AKR] price plunged by -2.79 percent to reach at -$0.3. A sum of 1314050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 892.73K shares. Acadia Realty Trust shares reached a high of $10.66 and dropped to a low of $10.01 until finishing in the latest session at $10.47.

The one-year AKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.76. The average equity rating for AKR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKR shares is $17.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Acadia Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Acadia Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on AKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Realty Trust is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

AKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.50. With this latest performance, AKR shares dropped by -22.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.88 for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.82, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 24.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acadia Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.09 and a Gross Margin at +26.89. Acadia Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Return on Total Capital for AKR is now -0.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.47. Additionally, AKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] managed to generate an average of $446,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

AKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acadia Realty Trust posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acadia Realty Trust go to 3.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $965 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,896,877, which is approximately 2.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,273,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.95 million in AKR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $113.04 million in AKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acadia Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE:AKR] by around 6,156,510 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 7,329,867 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 76,136,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,622,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000,721 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,527,920 shares during the same period.