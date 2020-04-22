why Realty Income Corporation [O] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.75

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] plunged by -$1.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $50.54 during the day while it closed the day at $49.85. Realty Income Corporation stock has also loss -11.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, O stock has declined by -35.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.27% and lost -32.30% year-on date.

The market cap for O stock reached $17.70 billion, with 355.05 million shares outstanding and 342.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, O reached a trading volume of 2392514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $68.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $87 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $66, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 91.56.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.47. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.47, while it was recorded at 50.88 for the last single week of trading, and 72.18 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.65 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,249,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,738 million, or 74.40% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,312,145, which is approximately 2.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,365,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.1 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly -8.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 16,920,540 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 12,346,898 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 221,138,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,406,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,418,285 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 791,983 shares during the same period.