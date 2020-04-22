why Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.33

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.75% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.79%. Over the last 12 months, FANG stock dropped by -71.76%. The one-year Diamondback Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.25. The average equity rating for FANG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.36 billion, with 170.71 million shares outstanding and 155.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, FANG stock reached a trading volume of 4822518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FANG Stock Performance Analysis:

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 68.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.64, while it was recorded at 30.41 for the last single week of trading, and 77.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diamondback Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.46 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.05.

Return on Total Capital for FANG is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.65. Additionally, FANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] managed to generate an average of $337,079 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

FANG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. posted 1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 13.26%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,980 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 19,577,175, which is approximately 38.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,042,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.78 million in FANG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $472.63 million in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 16.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 17,460,874 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 15,864,632 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 128,047,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,373,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,513,856 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,417,642 shares during the same period.