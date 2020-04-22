why Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.01

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.67%. Over the last 12 months, CPE stock dropped by -95.18%. The one-year Callon Petroleum Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.6. The average equity rating for CPE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $173.90 million, with 428.74 million shares outstanding and 388.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.87M shares, CPE stock reached a trading volume of 24467893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $2.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CPE shares from 7 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.67. With this latest performance, CPE shares dropped by -7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.83 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2441, while it was recorded at 0.4328 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5531 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Callon Petroleum Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.78 and a Gross Margin at +44.04. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.33. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of $143,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callon Petroleum Company posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 5.26%.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $183 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,419,944, which is approximately 4.267% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,484,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.13 million in CPE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $10.73 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly -5.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 51,237,191 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 179,722,232 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 211,915,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,874,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,979,886 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 106,448,116 shares during the same period.