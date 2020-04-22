why Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.13% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 39.78%. Over the last 12 months, APDN stock dropped by -73.50%. The one-year Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.5. The average equity rating for APDN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.18 million, with 3.33 million shares outstanding and 2.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, APDN stock reached a trading volume of 3884120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $13 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $13, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on APDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

APDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.78. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 36.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.31 and a Gross Margin at +76.47. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.01.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -600.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -566.39. Additionally, APDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 219.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$169,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

APDN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted -3.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APDN.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 19.70% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,694, which is approximately 677.621% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394000.0 in APDN stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $160000.0 in APDN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 199,637 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 27,202 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,410 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 27,053 shares during the same period.