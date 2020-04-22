Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell -47.20% so far this year. What now?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] plunged by -$0.86 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $50.80 during the day while it closed the day at $49.45. Valero Energy Corporation stock has also loss -2.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VLO stock has declined by -45.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.70% and lost -47.20% year-on date.

The market cap for VLO stock reached $20.97 billion, with 423.98 million shares outstanding and 407.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 5692788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $75.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $52, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 5.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VLO stock trade performance evaluation

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 27.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.84, while it was recorded at 48.64 for the last single week of trading, and 80.30 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +4.44. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now 11.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.28. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of $236,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.06.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to 4.52%.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,113 million, or 80.60% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,751,539, which is approximately 1.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,010,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 1.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 603 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 25,234,589 shares. Additionally, 550 investors decreased positions by around 21,380,938 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 273,666,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,281,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,651,625 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,145,316 shares during the same period.