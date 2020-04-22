U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $1

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.5799 during the day while it closed the day at $0.46. U.S. Well Services Inc. stock has also loss -21.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USWS stock has declined by -71.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.53% and lost -75.66% year-on date.

The market cap for USWS stock reached $38.79 million, with 84.33 million shares outstanding and 46.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 872.96K shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 2611732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on USWS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

USWS stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.03. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 24.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7125, while it was recorded at 0.4537 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8459 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at -4.54. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -12.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.08. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$104,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 72.30% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 million in USWS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.13 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 380.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 15,697,018 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,930,884 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,435,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,063,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,005,205 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,610,670 shares during the same period.