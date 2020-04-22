TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Is Currently -3.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.95%. Over the last 12 months, TXMD stock dropped by -78.49%. The one-year TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.45. The average equity rating for TXMD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $230.17 million, with 252.41 million shares outstanding and 236.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, TXMD stock reached a trading volume of 2365417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXMD shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2019, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on TXMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

TXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.87 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4644, while it was recorded at 0.9231 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TherapeuticsMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -304.56 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.80.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -78.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,231.05. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,214.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$506,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

TXMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 22.30%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $179 million, or 73.10% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 19,718,046, which is approximately -0.966% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,239,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.18 million in TXMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.25 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 10.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 32,353,752 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 15,461,090 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 141,754,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,569,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,351,992 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 6,747,584 shares during the same period.