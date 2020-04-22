The Home Depot Inc. [HD] moved down -2.64: Why It’s Important

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] slipped around -5.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $200.61 at the close of the session, down -2.64%. The Home Depot Inc. stock is now -8.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HD Stock saw the intraday high of $204.34 and lowest of $199.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 247.36, which means current price is +42.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 4844962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $227.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $240 to $251. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $244, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on HD stock. On December 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 225 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 12.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 42.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has HD stock performed recently?

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 31.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.95, while it was recorded at 202.88 for the last single week of trading, and 219.95 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.37 and a Gross Margin at +32.28. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.20.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 51.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.48. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $27,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Home Depot Inc. posted 2.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 7.08%.

Insider trade positions for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $157,503 million, or 72.60% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,857,531, which is approximately 0.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,021,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.84 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.75 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -0.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,361 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 30,821,475 shares. Additionally, 1,030 investors decreased positions by around 42,903,084 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 690,669,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 764,393,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 295 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,784,410 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,363,136 shares during the same period.