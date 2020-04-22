The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Revenue clocked in at $14.75 billion, down -57.57% YTD: What’s Next?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] price plunged by -2.37 percent to reach at -$0.16. A sum of 5301168 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.54M shares. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares reached a high of $6.788 and dropped to a low of $6.36 until finishing in the latest session at $6.60.

The one-year GT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.54. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $11.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for GT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.16. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.57 and a Gross Margin at +24.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.11.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.08. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of -$4,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 216.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 2.41%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,300 million, or 87.80% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,043,462, which is approximately 1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,143,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.69 million in GT stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $76.41 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly 1.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 15,374,419 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 19,977,593 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 156,956,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,308,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,661,846 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,580,672 shares during the same period.