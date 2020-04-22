Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] loss -4.14% or -0.72 points to close at $16.68 with a heavy trading volume of 5132370 shares. It opened the trading session at $16.50, the shares rose to $17.23 and dropped to $16.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JWN points out that the company has recorded -51.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 5132370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $25.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for JWN stock

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.81. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.47, while it was recorded at 17.64 for the last single week of trading, and 32.53 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +36.02. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 17.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.02. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 464.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $7,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 0.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,715 million, or 65.80% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,029,304, which is approximately -0.233% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,236,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.32 million in JWN stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $120.03 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 8,288,041 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 14,448,444 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 75,846,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,583,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,139,150 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,301,780 shares during the same period.