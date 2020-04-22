Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Stock trading around $172.39 per share: What’s Next?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] plunged by -$9.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $189.465 during the day while it closed the day at $172.39. Teladoc Health Inc. stock has also gained 9.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDOC stock has inclined by 75.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 149.05% and gained 105.91% year-on date.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $12.59 billion, with 73.02 million shares outstanding and 72.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 3265867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $149.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 15.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 476.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 21.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.82, while it was recorded at 174.63 for the last single week of trading, and 91.33 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.12 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.87.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.40. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$41,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to 20.00%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,912 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,163,117, which is approximately -0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,668,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.04 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 52.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 7,968,222 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 11,006,015 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 68,716,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,690,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,979,397 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 590,285 shares during the same period.