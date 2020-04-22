SunTrust lifts Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] closed the trading session at $0.70 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.652, while the highest price level was $0.7082. The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.77 percent and weekly performance of -25.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -80.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, WPG reached to a volume of 5831866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPG stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2018, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

WPG stock trade performance evaluation

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.63. With this latest performance, WPG shares dropped by -39.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.52 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6763, while it was recorded at 0.7420 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2494 for the last 200 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.11. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 384.45. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 515.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPG.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107 million, or 88.40% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,578,325, which is approximately 5.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,858,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.6 million in WPG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.26 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly -3.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 12,850,603 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 15,326,446 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 124,630,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,807,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,385,687 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,730,542 shares during the same period.