Thursday, April 23, 2020
Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] moved down -40.78: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee
Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] loss -40.78% on the last trading session, reaching $2.54 price per share at the time. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. represents 1.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.63 million with the latest information. WISA stock price has been found in the range of $2.20 to $2.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.73K shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 2380166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for WISA stock

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.71. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -57.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.23, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.86 for the last 200 days.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -669.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.26. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -722.57.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -452.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -488.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -488.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -250.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$267,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. posted -3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [WISA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.50% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 5,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.10% of the total institutional ownership; WALDRON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 4,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in WISA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16000.0 in WISA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 2,114 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 718 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 15,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,034 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 235 shares during the same period.

