Stifel slashes price target on Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] – find out why.

Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NBL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.37%. Over the last 12 months, NBL stock dropped by -75.88%. The one-year Noble Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.74. The average equity rating for NBL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.59 billion, with 533.58 million shares outstanding and 478.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.33M shares, NBL stock reached a trading volume of 14604645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBL shares is $12.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Noble Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $30 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Noble Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Noble Energy Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38.

NBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, NBL shares gained by 66.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Noble Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.68 and a Gross Margin at +9.57. Noble Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.47.

Return on Total Capital for NBL is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.40. Additionally, NBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] managed to generate an average of -$662,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Noble Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NBL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Noble Energy Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBL.

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,258 million, or 99.20% of NBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 55,603,752, which is approximately 0.934% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,324,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.66 million in NBL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $301.93 million in NBL stock with ownership of nearly 7.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Noble Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NBL] by around 29,762,398 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 32,335,915 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 412,814,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,912,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,038,321 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,845,313 shares during the same period.