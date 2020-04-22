Stifel lifts YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] traded at a low on 04/21/20, posting a -6.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.58. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1661170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of YRC Worldwide Inc. stands at 11.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.23%.

The market cap for YRCW stock reached $59.76 million, with 37.82 million shares outstanding and 31.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, YRCW reached a trading volume of 1661170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YRCW shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YRCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for YRC Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2018, representing the official price target for YRC Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on YRCW stock. On October 19, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for YRCW shares from 19 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YRC Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for YRCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

How has YRCW stock performed recently?

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, YRCW shares dropped by -15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YRCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8534, while it was recorded at 1.7020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8118 for the last 200 days.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +0.22. YRC Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for YRCW is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.12. Additionally, YRCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 155.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] managed to generate an average of -$3,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.YRC Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. posted -1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YRCW.

Insider trade positions for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

There are presently around $42 million, or 76.00% of YRCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YRCW stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 3,964,371, which is approximately 2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 3,771,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.37 million in YRCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.29 million in YRCW stock with ownership of nearly 0.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW] by around 4,051,802 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,426,319 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 17,292,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,770,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YRCW stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,275,389 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 616,605 shares during the same period.