Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Market

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Revenue clocked in at $1.24 billion, down -51.18% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Market

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] moved down -6.15: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Truist Financial Corporation plunged by -$2.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.115 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

For Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], Wells Fargo sees a rise to $205. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Microsoft Corporation price plunged by -4.14 percent to reach at -$7.24. A sum of 56203748 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Argus lifts New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
New Residential Investment Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Finance

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Revenue clocked in at $17.26 billion, down -51.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
EOG Resources Inc. traded at a low on 04/21/20, posting a -1.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.50. The...
Read more

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] price plunged by -5.62 percent to reach at -$2.67. A sum of 1895296 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.25M shares. SL Green Realty Corp. shares reached a high of $46.92 and dropped to a low of $44.33 until finishing in the latest session at $44.86.

The one-year SLG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.4. The average equity rating for SLG stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $66.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $104 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

SLG Stock Performance Analysis:

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71. With this latest performance, SLG shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.02 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.24, while it was recorded at 48.85 for the last single week of trading, and 79.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SL Green Realty Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.39 and a Gross Margin at +42.63. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.33.

Return on Total Capital for SLG is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.66. Additionally, SLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] managed to generate an average of $270,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

SLG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SL Green Realty Corp. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,878 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,622,834, which is approximately -1.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,213,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.4 million in SLG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $326.42 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly 5.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SL Green Realty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 5,411,478 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 7,056,823 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 69,127,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,595,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,560,545 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,690,445 shares during the same period.

Previous articleEdison International [EIX] is -22.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleAT&T Inc. [T] Stock trading around $29.87 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo Downgrade Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Alliance Data Systems Corporation loss -1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $35.97 price per share at the time. Alliance Data Systems Corporation...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] moved up 8.86: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Nautilus Inc. traded at a high on 04/21/20, posting a 8.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The results...
Read more
Companies

why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.31

Brandon Evans - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. price plunged by -4.75 percent to reach at -$1.77. A sum of 1914832 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category