Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain 4.42% so far this year. What now?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] closed the trading session at $0.47 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.45, while the highest price level was $0.698. The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.42 percent and weekly performance of 24.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 102.56K shares, SINO reached to a volume of 1740064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SINO stock trade performance evaluation

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.31. With this latest performance, SINO shares gained by 51.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.69 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3827, while it was recorded at 0.4013 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5712 for the last 200 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.28 and a Gross Margin at +13.80. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.64.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -31.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$251,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINO.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of SINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINO stocks are: ADVISOR GROUP, INC. with ownership of 6,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.13% of the total institutional ownership; DEUTSCHE BANK AG, holding 1,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in SINO stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $0.0 in SINO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 1,000 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,030 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,030 shares during the same period.