Thursday, April 23, 2020
Industry

Piper Jaffray lifts Novan Inc. [NOVN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin
Novan Inc. [NASDAQ: NOVN] closed the trading session at $0.37 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3611, while the highest price level was $0.3999. The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.14 percent and weekly performance of -12.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.70M shares, NOVN reached to a volume of 7104291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novan Inc. [NOVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Novan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novan Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74.

NOVN stock trade performance evaluation

Novan Inc. [NOVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.89. With this latest performance, NOVN shares dropped by -31.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for Novan Inc. [NOVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4312, while it was recorded at 0.3960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7327 for the last 200 days.

Novan Inc. [NOVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novan Inc. [NOVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -608.86. Novan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -625.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novan Inc. [NOVN] managed to generate an average of -$729,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Novan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novan Inc. [NOVN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novan Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVN.

Novan Inc. [NOVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.10% of NOVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 625,435, which is approximately 1.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 257,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104000.0 in NOVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43000.0 in NOVN stock with ownership of nearly 15.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN] by around 89,335 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 175,281 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,211,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,476,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,284 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 114,900 shares during the same period.

