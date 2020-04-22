Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Is Currently 7.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] price surged by 7.25 percent to reach at $0.15. A sum of 6512830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.27M shares. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $2.29 and dropped to a low of $1.96 until finishing in the latest session at $2.22.

The one-year PTEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.98. The average equity rating for PTEN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $2.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

PTEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.93 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.42. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.23.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now -10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.40. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] managed to generate an average of -$73,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PTEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. go to 22.60%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $416 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,704,929, which is approximately 1.321% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,167,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.54 million in PTEN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.38 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 20,017,752 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 23,397,381 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 157,643,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,058,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,814,082 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 6,163,669 shares during the same period.