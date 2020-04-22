Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] moved down -1.96: Why It’s Important

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] closed the trading session at $7.01 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.70, while the highest price level was $7.39. The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.59 percent and weekly performance of 6.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, OMI reached to a volume of 2218286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMI shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Owens & Minor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $4 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Owens & Minor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4.50, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on OMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens & Minor Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OMI stock trade performance evaluation

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, OMI shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.20. Owens & Minor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Total Capital for OMI is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.77. Additionally, OMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] managed to generate an average of -$1,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.48.Owens & Minor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Owens & Minor Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens & Minor Inc. go to -8.70%.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $408 million, or 93.10% of OMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,009,553, which is approximately 4.472% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,292,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.84 million in OMI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $36.89 million in OMI stock with ownership of nearly 8.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI] by around 7,496,456 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,841,302 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 43,753,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,090,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,461,855 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,741,246 shares during the same period.