NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] gain 52.50% so far this year. What now?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] slipped around -0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.98 at the close of the session, down -24.34%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 52.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NBY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.19 and lowest of $0.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.04, which means current price is +306.67% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, NBY reached a trading volume of 9261127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has NBY stock performed recently?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.46. With this latest performance, NBY shares gained by 16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6575, while it was recorded at 0.9189 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7019 for the last 200 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -118.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBY.

Insider trade positions for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.60% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 212,557, which is approximately -38.846% of the company’s market cap and around 25.59% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 71,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in NBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 1.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 63,458 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 187,363 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 132,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,353 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 49,883 shares during the same period.