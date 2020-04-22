Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] Stock trading around $9.84 per share: What’s Next?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: NWBI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.67%. Over the last 12 months, NWBI stock dropped by -42.52%. The one-year Northwest Bancshares Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.29. The average equity rating for NWBI stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 115.64 million shares outstanding and 99.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 743.08K shares, NWBI stock reached a trading volume of 2241439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWBI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2016, representing the official price target for Northwest Bancshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while FBR & Co. kept a Mkt Perform rating on NWBI stock. On July 26, 2016, analysts increased their price target for NWBI shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northwest Bancshares Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWBI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.17.

NWBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.67. With this latest performance, NWBI shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.71, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 15.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northwest Bancshares Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.11. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.37.

Return on Total Capital for NWBI is now 8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.05. Additionally, NWBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] managed to generate an average of $47,335 per employee.

NWBI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northwest Bancshares Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northwest Bancshares Inc. go to 7.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $795 million, or 73.40% of NWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,485,583, which is approximately 2.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,324,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.62 million in NWBI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $80.02 million in NWBI stock with ownership of nearly -1.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northwest Bancshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:NWBI] by around 5,973,400 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 4,057,438 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 67,802,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,833,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWBI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,589,257 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 785,246 shares during the same period.