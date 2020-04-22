Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Revenue clocked in at $6.50 billion, down -41.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] price plunged by -6.50 percent to reach at -$0.83. A sum of 4242621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. Nielsen Holdings plc shares reached a high of $12.64 and dropped to a low of $11.91 until finishing in the latest session at $11.94.

The one-year NLSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.18. The average equity rating for NLSN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $20.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NLSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.84. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.11, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 19.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nielsen Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.25 and a Gross Margin at +44.94. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.39.

Return on Total Capital for NLSN is now 8.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 400.46. Additionally, NLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 353.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] managed to generate an average of -$9,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

NLSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nielsen Holdings plc posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to -0.62%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,616 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,588,077, which is approximately 2.78% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 32,971,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.05 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $312.74 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 6.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 50,472,666 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 28,140,942 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 282,829,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,443,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,785,807 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 7,418,670 shares during the same period.