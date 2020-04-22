MPLX LP [MPLX] is -40.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] gained 7.07% on the last trading session, reaching $15.15 price per share at the time. MPLX LP represents 1.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.52 billion with the latest information. MPLX stock price has been found in the range of $13.63 to $15.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 5244496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $22.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MPLX stock

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.17. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 29.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.86, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 24.13 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.80.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.19. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of $166,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MPLX LP posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 4.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MPLX LP [MPLX]

There are presently around $4,603 million, or 31.80% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,036,378, which is approximately -5.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 31,099,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.06 million in MPLX stocks shares; and HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, currently with $391.31 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 13,134,558 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 25,531,755 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 286,650,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,316,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,309,279 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,150,912 shares during the same period.