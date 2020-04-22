Mizuho Downgrade AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE: AVB] loss -1.41% or -2.26 points to close at $158.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2063434 shares. It opened the trading session at $160.00, the shares rose to $161.58 and dropped to $157.6425, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVB points out that the company has recorded -28.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, AVB reached to a volume of 2063434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVB shares is $185.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $223 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for AvalonBay Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $234 to $248, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvalonBay Communities Inc. is set at 12.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVB in the course of the last twelve months was 46.65.

Trading performance analysis for AVB stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, AVB shares gained by 20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.73, while it was recorded at 162.29 for the last single week of trading, and 204.60 for the last 200 days.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.89 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.82.

Return on Total Capital for AVB is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.67. Additionally, AVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] managed to generate an average of $251,093 per employee.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. go to 2.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]

There are presently around $21,154 million, or 95.90% of AVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,836,433, which is approximately 0.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,946,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in AVB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in AVB stock with ownership of nearly -6.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AvalonBay Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE:AVB] by around 7,298,137 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 6,886,930 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 117,607,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,792,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVB stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 720,105 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 485,387 shares during the same period.