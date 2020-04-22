Maxim Group slashes price target on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] – find out why.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.09 during the day while it closed the day at $2.08. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock has also loss -3.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYMT stock has declined by -67.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.40% and lost -66.61% year-on date.

The market cap for NYMT stock reached $851.26 million, with 409.26 million shares outstanding and 375.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.78M shares, NYMT reached a trading volume of 9281764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

NYMT stock trade performance evaluation

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.60%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $342 million, or 45.90% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,699,160, which is approximately 16.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,382,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.93 million in NYMT stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $18.49 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 26.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 36,714,335 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,083,660 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 129,301,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,099,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,865,013 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,060 shares during the same period.