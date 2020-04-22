Market cap of W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] reaches 309.68M – now what?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.96% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.76%. Over the last 12 months, WTI stock dropped by -69.06%. The one-year W&T Offshore Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.51. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $309.68 million, with 146.77 million shares outstanding and 92.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, WTI stock reached a trading volume of 9192350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 33.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W&T Offshore Inc. Fundamentals:

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W&T Offshore Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -383.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $180 million, or 63.00% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 10,331,810, which is approximately 6.156% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,940,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.59 million in WTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.68 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -1.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 11,332,975 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 9,348,749 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 65,247,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,928,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,176,787 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,154,614 shares during the same period.