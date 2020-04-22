Market cap of Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] reaches 3.35B – now what?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.01%. Over the last 12 months, VRT stock dropped by -0.10%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.99. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.35 billion, with 335.98 million shares outstanding and 198.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 2111253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 345.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 23.10.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 35.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co. Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.10.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $522 million, or 25.60% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 3,408,051, which is approximately 135.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., holding 3,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.78 million in VRT stocks shares; and LH CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC, currently with $30.78 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 32,078,393 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 16,374,160 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,421,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,874,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,096,212 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 10,834,903 shares during the same period.