Thursday, April 23, 2020
Market cap of Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] reaches 3.27B – now what?

By Misty Lee
Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] price plunged by -3.97 percent to reach at -$0.51. A sum of 2030796 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.93M shares. Pure Storage Inc. shares reached a high of $12.70 and dropped to a low of $12.19 until finishing in the latest session at $12.35.

The one-year PSTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.9. The average equity rating for PSTG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $18.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $18, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PSTG stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PSTG shares from 23 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 32.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

PSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 26.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.93, while it was recorded at 12.52 for the last single week of trading, and 16.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pure Storage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.61 and a Gross Margin at +68.83. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.23.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now -14.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.95. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] managed to generate an average of -$59,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

PSTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pure Storage Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 23.41%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,731 million, or 81.70% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,071,154, which is approximately 22.038% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,907,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.87 million in PSTG stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $213.65 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly 9.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 32,776,830 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 28,276,384 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 151,277,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,330,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,914,635 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 14,688,478 shares during the same period.

