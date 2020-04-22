Market Analysts see Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gaining to $20.50. Time to buy?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.46%. Over the last 12 months, MARK stock dropped by -68.59%. The one-year Remark Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.25.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.40 million, with 52.38 million shares outstanding and 40.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, MARK stock reached a trading volume of 8329795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75.

MARK Stock Performance Analysis:

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 21.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4528, while it was recorded at 0.3870 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6821 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Remark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

MARK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.90% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,014,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $403000.0 in MARK stocks shares; and EVOKE WEALTH, LLC, currently with $245000.0 in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 202,254 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 949,411 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,400,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,552,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,354 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 737,518 shares during the same period.