Market Analysts see L Brands Inc. [LB] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] price plunged by -3.83 percent to reach at -$0.48. A sum of 4729124 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.50M shares. L Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $12.68 and dropped to a low of $11.81 until finishing in the latest session at $12.06.

The one-year LB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.96. The average equity rating for LB stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on L Brands Inc. [LB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $19.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LB Stock Performance Analysis:

L Brands Inc. [LB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into L Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.38. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 19.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.15. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of -$3,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to -4.01%.

L Brands Inc. [LB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,405 million, or 83.00% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,799,747, which is approximately -0.592% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,475,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.23 million in LB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $229.22 million in LB stock with ownership of nearly -1.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 33,452,192 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 42,095,018 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 116,271,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,818,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,985,997 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 9,225,989 shares during the same period.