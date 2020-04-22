Market Analysts see Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] falling to $62. Time to buy?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] closed the trading session at $84.96 on 04/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.103, while the highest price level was $92.00. The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.38 percent and weekly performance of 8.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 13085714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $80.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $129 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 6.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47.

BYND stock trade performance evaluation

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 46.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.76% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.07, while it was recorded at 78.10 for the last single week of trading, and 114.45 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.66. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.03. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$26,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,140 million, or 31.10% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,042,041, which is approximately 147.929% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,252,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.09 million in BYND stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $89.63 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 4195.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 10,180,568 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 6,106,037 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 1,875,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,410,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,304,683 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,251,509 shares during the same period.