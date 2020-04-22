Market Analysts see Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] falling to $4. Time to buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] jumped around 0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.35 at the close of the session, up 4.57%. Antero Midstream Corporation stock is now -42.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AM Stock saw the intraday high of $4.45 and lowest of $3.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.77, which means current price is +157.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 10549245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has AM stock performed recently?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.47. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 89.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Midstream Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM.

Insider trade positions for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $1,357 million, or 70.20% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 63,743,081, which is approximately 38.483% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 27,410,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.03 million in AM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $107.79 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 12.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 60,950,585 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 79,683,261 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 185,573,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,207,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,617,214 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 29,661,760 shares during the same period.